Dexter Downs Lincoln for First Win

Stellar free throw shooting and a big fourth quarter helped the Dexter basketball team hold off Ypsilanti Lincoln 57-52 Friday night for the Dreadnaughts first win of the season.

Dexter hit 12 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter after leading the Splitters by just one after three and held on for the win.

Evan Haroldson was 8 of 8 from the free throw down the stretch, helping the Dreadnaughts outscore Lincoln 22-18 to pull away for the five-point win.

Reeves Taylor scored seven in the final quarter to help the Dreads seal the win.

Dexter took an 11-10 lead after one quarter, sparked by a pair of triples from Garrett Sharp and one by Haroldson.

The lead would be pushed to 25-20 at the break with a 14-10 run in the second for the Dreads.

Haroldson would hit all four free throws in the second and finished a perfect 12 for 12 from the line on the night and finished with a team-high 17 points.

Jack DeMerell and AJ Vaughn hit triples in the third, but the Splitters would outscore Dexter 14-10 to cut the lead to 35-34, setting up the exciting final period.

“I thought we played well from start to finish,” coach Jason Rushton said. "Things got a little sloppy down the stretch that we need to clean up, but we stayed together, kept our heads, and came out with a win which is what we want to have for our young group.”

Haroldson grabbed eight rebounds and four steals to go along with his 17 points on the night.

Taylor returned from being sick and finished with 11 points and six rebounds, while the freshman DeMerell added nine points and three assists off the bench.

Xavier Blumberg dished out seven assists and four points on the night, while Sharp added nine points and Vaughn seven for the Dreads.

Earlier in the week, the Dreads fell to a tough Huron squad 58-48.

The Dreads fell behind 29-23 at the half, but their second-half rally came up short as the River Rats hit six big free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Blumberg led the team with 18 points and five assists, including eight points in the fourth as the Dreads tried to rally.

Haroldson finished with 10 points and Vaughn five. DeMerell and Ben Murphy scored four each, Sharp chipped in with three, while Taylor and Xavier Cook scored two each.

Dexter has a week off for the Christmas holiday and will return to the court in Ferndale December 29 for the Motor City Roundball Classic where they will face Flint Carman Ainsworth