Dexter Girls Roll to Two Straight Wins in SEC Red

The Dexter girls’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a pair of SEC Red wins last week.

The Dread took control early by hitting six three-pointers in a huge first quarter that saw Dexter take a 24-11 lead.

Chloe Perry scored seven in the quarter and Alena Blumberg six, sparking the Dreadnaughts early lead.

Perry and Blumberg scored 11 of the Dreadnaughts 12 points in the second to help the Dreads double up Huron 36-18 at the break.

Huron tried to get back into the game in the third, but Dexter would push the lead to 48-29 and cruised in the fourth.

Perry finished with a team-high 21 points to lead the Dreads.

Blumberg hit four triples and finished with 18 points, while Alyssa Gullekson added five points. Kendall Cabana added four points, Addison Chase three, and Heidi Fuchs two.

Dexter made it two straight with a 63-33 pasting of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

Another fast start sparked by 12 first quarter points by Perry helped give the Dreadnaughts a 20-6 lead after one.

Gullekson scored six in the second to help push the Dexter lead to 33-11 and they would cruise in the second half.

Perry led Dexter with 25 points, while Blumberg added 15, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Gullekson finished with a season-high ten points and Chase chipped in with seven points. Cabana added four points and Lauren Simpson two for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts return to the court Monday night when they travel to Grass Lake to face the Warriors. They then travel to Troy Wednesday before the holiday break.