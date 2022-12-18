Dexter Hockey Still Looking for First Win

The young Dexter hockey team continues to struggle and is still looking for its first win of the season after a pair of tough losses last week.

The Dreadnaughts dropped to 0-5 on the season after falling to Jackson and Lenawee United in a pair of SEC White games.

Dexter fell to Jackson 5-1 Saturday, December 10.

Jackson took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Dexter tried to fight back with a goal by Matyas Toulec and trailed 3-1 after two.

The Vikings would seal the win with two more goals in the third.

Niko Michos picked up an assist for Dexter.

The Dreads played one of its best games of the season December 17, but came up on the short end of a 3-1 loss to Lenawee United.

United took a 3-0 lead after two periods. Toulec found the net in the third for the Dreads to cut the lead to 3-1, but it wasn’t enough for Dexter.