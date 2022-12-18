Dexter Wrestling Fifth at Fowlerville Scramble

The Dexter wrestling team had a strong fifth-place finish at the Fowlerville Scramble Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 84 points in the meet won by the host Gladiators with 177.5.

Will Kletzka (120) and Matthew Joyce (150) won their weight classes to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Kletzka improved to 11-2 after going 5-0 on the day, while Joyce moved to 13-1 on the season after a 5-0 day.

Sullivan Hines went 3-2 at 120 pounds and finished third, while Tucker Godfrey was 3-2 at 132 and finished third. Theodore Reich also finished third with a 3-2 day at 138.

Casey Clark finished fourth at 144 with a 2-3 record and Sean White 2-3 at 175 to finish fourth.

Jasper Dy finished fifth at 126 with a 3-2 record and Kyle Gerharter sixth at 126 with a 2-3 record on the day.

The Dreads dropped a pair of SEC matches at Adrian Thursday night. They fell to Adrian 70-8 and a tough one to Pinckney 36-33.

Joyce picked up a pair of wins to lead Dexter.

Kletzka and White picked up wins against Pinckney in a match that had just four weight classes compete.