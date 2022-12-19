Scio Township is looking north with the Zeeb Road Pathway

Scio Township wants to take on probably the most challenging part of the Zeeb Road Pathway.

It’s again looking for help from OHM Advisors.

To move forward with planning the next phase of the pathway, the Scio Township Board approved a contract with OHM for the Zeeb Road Pathway Phase 5 preliminary engineering and authorized the expenditure of $191,000 in MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) Enhancement Grant funds.

Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway said, “This is the most ambitious segment of the pathway, crossing the Huron River and ascending the north river bank to connect with the B2B (Border-to-Border Trail) segment that is currently under construction.”

The project background/understanding is:

“Phase 5 of the Zeeb Road Pathway is planned to extend from 600 feet south of the intersection of Zeeb Road and Peters Road north to the Border-to-Border D3 connection point located approximately 400 feet south of the intersection of Zeeb Road and Huron River Drive.”

“This phase of the project involves preliminary engineering design (approximately 30% complete plans) and a comparable estimate of probable costs associated with a shared-use pathway that extends approximately 600 feet from the intersection of Zeeb Road and Peters Road to approximately 400 feet south of the Zeeb Road and Huron River Drive intersection. This section of pathway includes one (1) intersection crossing, one (1) pedestrian bridge, and one (1) at-grade railroad crossing, as well as several sections of retaining wall.”