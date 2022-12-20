Dexter Community Schools will continue its partnership with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

Dexter Community Schools have extended its contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The DCS Board of Education approved an amended contract at its Dec. 19 meeting to have a school resource officer (SRO) continue to serve in the district through the WCSO. The contract was set to end this month.

According to the extended contract, since 2019, the cost has been subsidized by the Public Safety and Mental Health Millage and starting in 2023, the cost with the subsidy included will be $170,471.

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said the city of Dexter pays 50 percent of the cost for the SRO, as the school district only needs the officer for approximately 50 percent of a calendar year.

In follow up, the Sun Times News asked Timmis about the SRO.

“We've been blessed to have such great School Resource Officers over the years that are part of our school community,” Timmis said. “The SROs work to help maintain a safe and secure school environment throughout our districts. They work with our staff, our students, and our families on proactive measures to protect their safety.”

The DCS website describes the School Liaison Officer Program as part of a cooperative effort between education, law enforcement, and the community that promotes positive and effective communication between youth, teachers and law enforcement.

“The goals of the program are: