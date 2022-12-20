A tractor trailer struck a Scio Township fire vehicle while the Assistant Chief was in it

During an emergency response on December 15, the vehicle that Scio Township Assistant Fire Chief Doug Armstrong was in was struck by another vehicle.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

The Sun Times News followed up with township Fire Chief Andrew Houde about the incident.

“We were called out Thursday (Dec. 15) morning to assist Ann Arbor City who had an accident on EB I-94,” Houde said in an email “We closed the road and diverted the traffic onto M-14 so they could address the accident without cars flying by. Our Assistant Chief was there to assist controlling traffic. As the road commission was about to take over for us, a tractor trailer struck and hit his vehicle with him in it.”

In explaining further, Houde said, “Basically was sideswiped and drug down the road a little way.”

The assistant chief was stuck in the vehicle and needed assistance getting the door opened. Houde said he did go back to the station, but began getting some soreness, so they took him to the emergency room in Chelsea for evaluation. There were no major injuries, just the normal soreness from a car accident.

The vehicle was not drivable.

“Far too often an emergency vehicle is struck on the freeways,” Houde said.