Dexter's Cole Cabana is excited to be a Wolverine

Before family, friends and teammates, Dexter’s four-star running back Cole Cabana made it official on December 21 and signed his national letter of intent with the University of Michigan.

After a huge senior season with the Dreadnaught football team, Cabana is now looking ahead to competing as a Wolverine. It’s a place and team that he said is the right fit for him. He made a verbal commitment to U of M earlier this year.

“Honestly, it just feels like home,” Cabana said of the University of Michigan.

Noting he has a great relationship with all of the coaches and after visits to the school just down the road, he said he was ready to make Michigan his pick.

Cabana’s time at Dexter High School has been nothing short of historical and memorable.

In his last season, he helped lead the team to a 12-1 record while finishing as the SEC, District and Regional Champs. His individual highlights included 2,434 all-purpose yards, 36 TDs, 1,518 rushing (27 tds) and 472 receiving (6td) as well as 444 return yards (3td).

He’s ranked as the sixth best running back in the nation. He’s also a two-time All American Sprinter in track and field.

With the signing complete, Cabana was able to look back at the dedication and hard work he’s put in to make it to this important point. From the coaches, teammates, friends and others, he said there have always been two people who have supported and helped him along the way.

“Definitely my mom and dad; there were my two biggest supporters” he said.

Looking ahead, Cabana will not be wasting any time. He will be enrolling early and begin practicing with the team as well as traveling with them to Arizona as the #2 ranked Wolverines take on #3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

“This is an exciting chapter for me,” he said.