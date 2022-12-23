Dexter Girls Beat Troy for Fourth Straight Win

The Dexter girls’ basketball team made it four straight wins Wednesday night when they took down Troy 52-31.

The Dreadnaughts head into the holiday break with a 6-2 overall record.

Dexter dominated from the opening tip, never trailing in the game.

Chloe Perry scored eight points in the first quarter including a triple at the buzzer, while Addison Chase scored five to help the Dreadnaughts take a 13-8 lead after one.

An Alena Blumberg and one opened the scoring for Dexter in the second, followed by a Perry triple to give the Dreads a nine-point lead, but the Colts would get back within six at the half 25-19.

Dexter would open the third with a 6-0 run to push the lead to 12 and outscored Troy 14-5 in the third for a 39-24 lead after three.

The lead would quickly grow to 20 early in the third with a triple by Kendall Cabana and an Alyssa Gullekson basket and the Dreads would cruise the rest of the way.

Blumberg finished with a team-high 17 points, including eight in the third when Dexter began to pull away from Troy.

Perry finished with 15 points, while Cabana and Chase scored seven each, and Gullekson six.

The Dreadnaughts return to the court December 28 when they face Blissfield in the Motor City Roundball Classic.