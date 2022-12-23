Michigan State University welcomes Dexter's Brennan Parachek to the family

After making it official on December 21 and signing to compete as a Michigan State Spartan, Dexter two-sport star Brennan Parachek was welcomed to East Lansing with a lot of excitement.

The Michigan State Baseball Twitter account sent out this message to him: “Welcome to the Spartan Baseball and Football Families!!”

Standing with his family, friends and teammates after the signing, Parachek smiled while looking ahead to the new opportunity in East Lansing. He said officially signing was a huge weight off his shoulders.

Now he’s excited about getting to work.

“It felt like home from Day 1,” Parachek said of picking MSU while citing tight-end coach Ted Gilmore as a big reason in wanting to be a Spartan.

Parachek, a four-star tight end and a standout at first base/pitcher on the baseball diamond, is coming off a very successful football season with the Dreadnaughts, which saw the team finishing 12-1 as SEC, District and Regional Champs.

Individually, he had 47 catches for 723 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a force on defense as one of the leaders from the defensive end spot and he kicked some booming punts that helped Dexter's field position many times.

Parachek also played basketball at Dexter High School.

In his piece on Parachek for the website, SpartanMag.com, Noah Sprunger said Brennan is listed as 6-foot-6, 235-pounds, and originally committed to the Spartans on September 28, 2021. He said Brennan was Michigan State’s first commitment in their 2023 class while also fielding additional offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and more.

In looking back at the support he’s received along the way in getting to this opportunity, Parachek said his family and coaches as being a big help in shaping who he is.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am today without them,” he said.