Scio Township is looking to a third township administrator

Scio Township is working on having a new interim Township Administrator. If things go right with the negotiations, this would be the third person to serve the township in this important role since early 2022.

Before the holidays at their Dec. 13 meeting, the Scio Township Board approved a decision to authorize Scio Township officers and trustees to “enter into negotiations with Marc Thompson of the Management Advisory Group, LLC and to engage his professional services as interim Administrator for Scio Township for a period not to exceed six months at a rate not to exceed $110 per hour, inclusive of all benefits, to be paid from general fund.”

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Will Hathaway to ask if there is a new township administrator.

“Yes,” Hathaway said. “Marc Thompson will begin working as the Township Administrator. We still need to finalize a consulting contract, but the Board gave the green light to proceed.”

Jim Merte and David Rowley both served in this role during 2022. Merte just announced in November that he would be re-retiring after filling in for the departed Rowley, who was brought on in December 2021.

In April 2022, Rowley put in his resignation while issuing a statement that said in part: “Ongoing township events have clearly demonstrated that there will never be an agreement between myself and township elected officials as to the principals of good governance regarding local government, fiscal management and certified oversight…”

Here is the background on the Thompson decision. This information appears in the board’s meeting packet for Dec.13:

“Scio Township has long had a township administrator (manager) to oversee the administrative operations of the township.

MCL 41.75a allows a township board to employ a township manager, which shall serve at the pleasure of the township board and who shall perform duties lawfully directed by the board. Through Scio Township ordinance Sec. 2-40, the Township has created the position of a township manager whose duties are responsibilities are set forth therein.

Scio Township has had two interim administrators in the past year, and each has expressed their desire to leave the employ of Scio Township in order to pursue other activities during their tenure with the Township. It is the desire of Scio Township Board of Trustees to again retain the services of an interim Administrator so that a stable government structure, particularly in regard to finances, can be established and a permanent Administrator can be hired.

With the assistance of recruiter Amy Cell, Scio Township has located, screened, and interviewed Marc Thompson, a highly-qualified candidate with considerable municipal government experience, both in Ohio and in Michigan. He has expressed a tentative interest in the position

Given the current market for recruiting and retaining executive positions, and due to the pending litigation the Township is engaged in and the lack of a Finance Director, any interim or permanent administrator will insist on market-rate compensation. After consultation with our recruiter and after performing a due diligence inquiry into comparable salaries, a rate of $110 per hour is regarded as a reasonable rate for an interim Administrator.”

Here are some details from Thompson’s resume:

42 Years Municipal government management experience: 2021-2022 Interim Director of Human Resources - Ann Arbor; Michigan; 2020-2021 Interim City Manager - Fraser, Michigan; 1991- 2019 Village Manager - Village of Ottawa Hills, Ohio

As Interim Director of Human Resources in Ann Arbor, Michigan (6 months in position) –Managed department of 14 staff –Provided consistent, professional leadership –Member of executive leadership team for city

His education includes: a 1977 Bachelor of Arts degree and a 1978 Master of Public Administration degree, both from Kent State University.