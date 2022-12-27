Dexter Twp Police Report, November 2022

In November 2022, Deputies responded to 168 calls for police service in Dexter Twp, up from 117 previous year for a 44% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Nov) are 1,772, up from 1,294 for the same period last year for a 37% increase.

Officers conducted 56 traffic stops, up from 22 last year. Eleven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

19 traffic crashes

One medical assist

Four welfare checks

One mental health call

One identity theft

Six fire department assists

One larceny

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On December 7th, Deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of Dexter Pinckney Road for an Identity Theft. The caller reported that an unknown subject had opened an online banking account in their name. The caller was alerted to this when they received a debt notification in the mail. The caller further advised that they have had several accounts opened in their name recently and were advised to notify the credit bureaus. No suspect information has been developed.

On December 7th, Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Stoney Field Court for a stolen vehicle complaint. Through their investigation, Deputies determined that the caller’s father had taken her vehicle to church and then taken the wrong vehicle home. That vehicle was reported stolen in another complaint in Webster Township. The caller’s vehicle was located at the church in Webster Township and returned to the owner.

The complete November police call log can be found at the link below.