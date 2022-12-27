Dexter Police Report, November 2022

In November 2022, Deputies responded to 262 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 264 the previous year for a 1% decrease. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Nov) are 3,123, up from 2,010 for the same period last year for a 55% increase.

Officers conducted 126 traffic stops, down from 160 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Four larcenies

Six traffic crashes

Three medical assists

17 citizen assists

Five welfare checks

Three mental health calls

Four disorderly conducts

One OUI

Three larceny

Two frauds

One child cruelty, non-violent

One child abuse, non-violent

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On November 10th, Deputies responded to the Walkabout Creek Apartment complex for a found backpack near the wood line. The caller also located additional items on the east end of the complex. The caller reported that the backpack was full of items that appeared to be stolen from a recent break-in. Upon further investigation, Deputies determined that several vehicles in the complex had been broken into overnight with miscellaneous items stolen. One victim reported a firearm stolen from their vehicle. Deputies collected latent prints, and DNA samples from the vehicles for comparison should a suspect be identified.

On November 12th, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd near Meadowview Drive for a speed violation. Prior to the vehicle coming to a stop, Deputies observed that the driver was traveling left of the center lane. Upon making contact, Deputies detected an odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle and requested the driver complete sobriety evaluations. Based on the evaluations, Deputies determined the driver was under the influence and placed them under arrest. Deputies obtained a blood sample from the driver, resulting in a .12 BAC. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The complete November call log can be found at the link below.