A fun and festive Holiday Hustle in Dexter helps to give back

Holiday Hustle 2022 was a good one and because of it some local organizations and groups are getting a helpful boost.

The Sun Times News followed up with Mandy Hetfield, the race director for the 5K and 1 mile run/walk event that was held in downtown Dexter on Dec. 10.

“The event was great,” said Hetfield. “We had great weather and a great turnout.”

She said it was a fast, fun festive crowd. They had their largest group for the 1 mile with over 400 folks.

A new thing they added this year, Hetfield said, was a half marathon and relay out of Erratic Ale Co. Over 400 runners headed to Hudson Mills and back with the half marathon finishing around fire pits with post run beer from Erratic Ale.

“Thank you to the community for sharing your streets, for joining us to run or walk and keeping the Holiday Hustle tradition alive!” Hetfield said.

The Holiday Hustle is also a charity event that donates $5 of each entry fee to local charities. The event is organized by RF Events, who also gives out the donations.

This year’s donations went to:

Faith in Action: $1,302

Washtenaw County Shop with a Cop: $2,191

Huron Waterloo Pathways: $924

Potawatomi Mountain Bike Association: $1,969

Dexter Senior Center: $820

Athletic Booster Club of Dexter: $2,250