Dexter Girls Overcome Slow Start to Down Lakeview

In what has been a pattern of late, the Dexter girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start and pulled away for a win, this time against Battle Creek Lakeview at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Westfield Prep in Redford Wednesday.

The Dreadnaughts struggled early as Lakeview took an early lead, but six points by Chloe Perry and four by Heidi Fuchs helped the Dreads take a 13-12 lead after one.

Lakeview would retake the lead early in the second only to have Dexter fight back to tie the game at 19.

Dexter would take the lead for good with triples by Addison Chase and Kendall Cabana and finished the half with a 9-0 run to take a 28-19 lead at the break.

The lead grew to double digits early in the third and after Lakeview cut the lead to seven, Alena Blumberg hit an And-One to push the lead back to ten.

Chase would get hot in the third with a pair of triples and scored ten in the quarter to help the Dreadnaughts extend its lead to 47-20 after three and they would cruise in the fourth.

Cabana would help keep Lakeview at bay in the fourth with a pair of triples and finished with 10 points for the game.

Chase finished with four triples and 16 points, while Perry scored ten first half points to help the Dreads rally and also finished with 16 points.

Blumberg finished with nine points and Fuchs seven for Dexter.

Dexter improved to 7-2 overall and will have a long holiday break, returning to the court when they travel to undefeated Saline Tuesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM.