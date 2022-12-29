Webster Twp Police Report, November 2022

In November 2022, Deputies responded to 132 calls for police service in Webster Twp, up from 114 the previous year for a 16% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 1,419, up from 1,079 for the same period last year for a 32% increase.

Officers conducted 32 traffic stops, up from 22 last year. Five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two larcenies

One vehicle theft

23 traffic crashes

Two medical assists

Three citizen assists

Five mental health calls (all to the same block address)

Four welfare checks

Two frauds

One disorderly conduct

One adult suicide

Two fire dept assists

One sudden death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On November 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hickory Lane for a stolen vehicle complaint. The caller was able to track the vehicle’s location to a gas station in Warren, where it was located, and two subjects were taken into custody. The vehicle was returned to the owner, and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges.

On November 6th, Deputies were dispatched to the 7600 block of Huron River Drive for a stolen vehicle complaint. The caller reported that they had parked their vehicle in the church lot and discovered it had been taken following the service. The caller contacted OnStar and was provided with the vehicle's current location. Deputies responded and found the vehicle unoccupied. The vehicle was returned to the owner, and Deputies later determined that it was taken by accident by a subject with the same vehicle. No charges have been sought.

The entire November police call log can be found at the link below.