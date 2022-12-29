Scio Twp Police Report, November 2022

In November 2022, Deputies responded to 803 calls for police service in Scio Twp, up from 620 the previous year for a 30% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Nov) are 9,313, up from 7,471 for a 25% increase.

Officers conducted 298 traffic stops, up from 140 last year. Forty-six citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One breaking and entering

Nine larcenies

Four vehicle thefts

36 traffic crashes

Six medical assists

40 citizen assists

15 welfare checks

Seven mental health calls

11 frauds

Seven disorderly conducts

Seven fire dept assists

One adult suicide

One arson

One juvenile attempted suicide

Three adult attempted suicide

One death investigation

One sudden death

Three drug deals

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On November 2nd, Deputies responded to Dexter-Ann Arbor Road at Wagner Road to assist the Scio Township Fire Department on a reported fire. Upon arrival, Deputies learned an unknown suspect had set fire to a political sign previously stolen from the St. Thomas Parish Church. There were no injuries in the fire contained to the political sign. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On November 5th, Deputies proactively patrolled Jackson Road in the 3600 block when they encountered a vehicle driving recklessly in the old Quality 16 Movie Theatre Parking Lot. Upon trying to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation, the vehicle (an Older Model Black Ford Mustang) fled at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot, initially westbound on and then eastbound on Jackson Road. The pursuit was terminated due to the speeds involved. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On November 13th, Deputies responded to Jackson Road and Zeeb Road for a possible intoxicated motorist. Deputies arrived, investigated, and arrested the 67-Year-Old Scio Township Driver for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Visibly Impaired [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On November 15th, Deputies responded to the 3500 Block of Jackson Road for a found backpack. Upon further inspection of the backpack, deputies located suspected marijuana and cocaine inside. The case is awaiting lab reports from the Michigan State Police. It will be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office on the 40-Year-Old Ypsilanti Township resident who claimed ownership of the bag when it was found.

On November 17th, Deputies attempted to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 900 Block of Rabbit Run Circle. The vehicle subsequently led deputies on a high-speed pursuit. The pursuit was terminated due to excessive speeds. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On November 17th, Deputies responded to the 4600 Block of Park Road for a Burglary Report. During the night, Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered the building, but it’s unknown if anything was stolen. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction after the break-in. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On November 22nd, Deputies investigated a Stolen Vehicle Complaint in the 3800 Block of Jackson Road. An unknown female suspect rented a vehicle from the business and failed to return the vehicle upon completion of the rental contract. The suspect and vehicle are still outstanding, and the case is still under investigation.

On November 23rd, Deputies responded to the 700 Block of Baker Road for a reported Felonious Assault where one subject had pointed a firearm at another subject during a dispute. There were no injuries. However, a 59-Year-Old Idaho Resident was arrested for the offense and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Corrections Facility pending review by the Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 23rd, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for Speeding in the area of Scio Ridge Road and Liberty Street. During their investigation, a firearm could be observed in plain view within the vehicle, and the three occupants [An 18- and 19-Year-Old Male from Ann Arbor and a 21-Year-Old Male from Virginia] were detained and later arrested for carrying a concealed weapon [CCW] within a motor vehicle. The case was forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor for review.

On November 28th, Deputies investigated a Felonious Assault in the 4300 Block of Eyrie Drive. Two known female subjects got into a physical altercation, and one used mace as a weapon against the other subject during the altercation. There were no injuries in the incident, and the case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On November 28th, Deputies responded to the 7500 Block of Jackson Road for a Larceny from Motor Vehicle in Progress. The suspect fled before the deputies’ arrival however was quickly apprehended and positively identified as being the suspect involved. The 32-Year-Old Canadian Resident was arrested and lodged at the Washtenaw County jail pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On November 28th, Deputies located a Stolen Motor Vehicle in the 200 Block of Baker Road, which had been stolen from the State of Nebraska. There were no suspect(s) or leads to the driver of this vehicle. However, there are strong indications the above listed suspect was involved in this motor vehicle theft.

On November 29th, Deputies assisted the Scio Township Fire Department with a mobile home fire in the 6600 Block of Jackson Road. The mobile home in question received interior damage. However, there were no injuries as the unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The Scio Township Fire Department is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, and it is not believed to have been intentionally set at this time.

The complete November police call log can be found at the link below.