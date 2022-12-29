Dexter Hockey Struggles in Alpena

Coming off its first tie of the season, the Dexter hockey team had high hopes heading to the Alpena Holiday Showcase for a pair of games this week, but the young Dreads had a rough time dropping a pair of games.

Dexter opened by falling to Manistique 13-4 Tuesday.

The defense struggles early with Manistique scoring four quick goals before the Dreads offense got going.

Matyas Toulec found the net first for the Dreads to cut the lead to 4-1, but Manistique would add two more goals for a 6-1 lead.

Jacob Wilson would wrist one home for the Dreadnaughts to make it 6-1, but two goals late in the period made it 8-2 Manistique after one.

Manistique would add another early in the second period before Toulec lit the lamp for the second time and Toulec would find the net for the hat trick to cut the lead to 9-4, but that is as close as the Dreadnaughts would get.

Four more goals by Manistique in the second period ended the game after two periods.

Quinn Newton and Brady Gordan picked up assists for the Dreadnaughts.

The second game of the Showcase did not go much better for Dexter as they fell to the Escanaba Eskymos 9-0. The Dreads never go on track as the Eskymos scored four in the first and five in the second to end the game early.