Late Run Dooms Dexter at MCRC

A late run by a strong Flint Carman Ainsworth team doomed the young Dexter squad at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Thursday, December 29 as a game of runs by both teams saw the Dreads come up on the short end of a 60-47 decision to Ainsworth.

Reeves Taylor scored five first-quarter points for Dexter, but it was Ainsworth that jumped out to an 18-10 lead after one.

Ben Murphy got hot from outside in the second with three triples from beyond the arch for the only points for the Dreads, but the defense held tough, and Dexter was able to cut the lead to 26-19 at the half.

The Dreadnaughts made a game of it in the third with five points from Taylor and four from Evan Haroldson to outscore Ainsworth 16-12 and cut the lead to 38-35 after three.

Ainsworth would put the game out of reach in the fourth with 21 points, including hitting eight of nine free throws from the charity stripe in the final quarter and outscoring the Dreadnaughts 21-12, and pulling away for the win.

Taylor led Dexter with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Murphy and Haroldson added 11 points each, while Garrett Sharp hit a pair of triples and finished with six points. AJ Vaughn and Xavier Cook finished with two points each.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Tuesday night when they travel to Williamston to take on the defending D2 state champion Hornets.