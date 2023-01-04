Hornets Sting Dreads with Fourth Quarter Run

The Dexter basketball team played tough with the defending D2 state champions, but a big fourth quarter run doomed the Dreadnaughts as Williamston pulled out a 57-45 win Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts were shorthanded with two players out leaving just nine players to make the trip to Williamston.

Both teams were cold in the first with the teams tied at 9-9 after one.

The Dreadnaughts heated up in the second with triples from Evan Haroldson and Ben Murphy and four points from Reeves Taylor to take a 23-20 lead at the half.

Evan Haroldson led Dexter with 20 points and eight rebounds against Williamston. Photo by Dawn McCann

Haroldson got hot in the third with nine points, but only one other Dreads scored in the quarter and the Hornets took a 35-34 lead after three.

A triple by Haroldson would put the Dreadnaughts up 37-35 early in the fourth, but the Hornets got hot, hitting three straight triples and taking a 47-41 lead with just over two minutes remaining. Another 5-1 run pushed the lead to 52-42 and the Hornets would seal the win at the line in the final two minutes.

Williamston outscored the Dreads 22-11 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Haroldson led the Dreadnaughts with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Reeves Taylor finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Murphy finished with six points, Xavier Blumberg five, Garrett Sharp and Xavier Cook two points each.

The Dreads return to action Saturday when they make a long road trip to Ohio to take on Toledo Woodward.

Photos by Dawn McCann