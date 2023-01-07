Dexter Wrestling Takes Down Saline

The Dexter wrestling team picked up its first conference win of the season Thursday night when the Dreadnaughts took down Saline 40-34.

The Dreads voided three weight classes but overcame the 18 lost points with some key head-to-head wins.

After a Saline pin by Brice LaFleur at 113, Dexter received a void at 120 to even the match at 6-6.

Dexter then reeled off four straight pins to take a 30-6 lead.

Jasper Dye (126), Tucker Godfrey (132), Casey Clark (138), and Theodore Reich (144) all picked up pins to get the Dreads rolling.

The teams double voided 150 and Matthew Joyce picked up a 12-4 major decision to increase the Dexter lead to 34-6.

Saline bounced back with a 17-5 major decision by Kyle Barbarino at 165 and Dexter void at 175 and a pin by Tyler Fedototszkin at 190 to cut the lead to 34-22.

Brendan Valerio clinched the match for Dexter with a second-period pin for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts would void 285 and 106 to make the final 40-34.

Both teams received forfeit wins from Ypsilanti Lincoln, who backed out of the match.

Photos by Dawn McCann