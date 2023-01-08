Dexter Holds Off Toledo Woodward for Big Road Win

The Dexter boys’ basketball team held off Toledo Woodward in the second half, snapping a two-game losing streak after a 47-40 win Saturday.

Evan Haroldson nailed three triples in the opening quarter and Xavier Cook scored four to help the Dreads take an 18-15 lead after one.

Reeves Taylor stepped up with seven points in the second quarter as the Dreadnaughts outscored Woodward 14-5 for a 32-20 lead at the break.

Dexter went cold in the third with just five points, but still held a 37-28 lead after three.

Woodward would try to get back into the game in the fourth, but the Dreads held them off for the win.

“We shot the ball well in the first half and handled their pressure and executed down the stretch, which is all you can ask in a road trip like this,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

Haroldson finished with a team-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Reeves Taylor finished with 11 points and six boards. Xavier Cook battled underneath against a much bigger Woodward team and finished with eight points.

Jack DeMerell and AJ Vaughn returned to the court after battling illness with DeMerell chipping in with six points and Vaughn three. Xavier Blumberg added five points for the Dreads.

Dexter has a big week with big home games against rivals Saline Tuesday and Chelsea Friday.