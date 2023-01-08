Dexter Swim and Dive Sweeps Home Tri-Meet

The Dexter swim and dive team picked up a pair of wins by sweeping a home tri-meet last week.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Bedford 130-52 and Tecumseh 143-33.

Jack Haidl was the highlight of the night by swimming a state-cut time in the 500 free with a winning time of 5:01.26. Dane Lee and Liam MacNeil finished the sweep in the event for the Dreads.

The 200 medley relay team of Lucas Greatorex, Chance McArtor, Matthew Resende, and Eric Smaby opened the meet with a win and the Dreads swept the 200 free with Dylan O’Connor, Haidl, and Lee taking the top three spots.

MacNeil was second and Grady Wheeler third in the 200 IM and Dexter swept the 50 with Resende, Smaby, and Jude Smith taking the top three places.

Branden Anderson finished second in diving, while Resende and O’Connor took the top two spots in the 100 fly.

Greatorex won the 100 free with Owen Ragnes placing second and the 200 free relay team of Resende, Smaby, Smith, and O’Connor took the top spot.

Greatorex won the 100 back and Travis Fitch was third, McArtor and Wheeler finish 1-2 in the 100 breast, and Ragnes, O’Connor, Haidl, and Greatorex teamed to win the 400 free to finish the meet.

The Dreadnaughts finished sixth at the Battle Creek Lakeview Spartan Invitational Saturday.

Haidl improved on his 500 state cut time by winning the 500 free and O’Connor also qualified in the 500 with a second-place finish in 5:00.19.

Greatorex swam a state-cut time in the 100 back and finished 6th for Dexter.

O’Connor finished fifth in the 200 free and Resende 9th

in the 50 free. Andreson competed in his first 11 dive meet for Dexter and finished 8th.

Greatorex was sixth in the 100 free and the 200 free relay team of MacNeil, Lee, O’Connor, and Haidl was ninth, and the 400 free relay team of Smith, Lee, Haidl, and Fitch finished 13th to wrap up the meet.