Dexter HS Dance Overcomes Illness and Injury for 2nd and 6th Places

The Dexter High School Dance Team traveled to Rosemont, IL, this weekend to take part in the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Chicagoland Dance Competition. The team competed its pom and jazz routines in the medium size varsity division against nine teams from across the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, and the Dakotas. It was not an easy road for the dancers. The team overcame illness and some injuries in December and maintained a grueling practice schedule to take 2nd place in pom and 6th place in jazz. Their next competition is the UDA Southern Michigan Dance Challenge in Sterling Heights on January 21, followed by UDA Nationals in Orlando, FL, the first week of February.

Photo by Wendy Martin

Pictured above are Coaches Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton, Team Captains Clara Thomas and Lainey Sawin, and DHSDT members Julia Kirkey, Lauren Martin, Anna Kovarik, Dana Kulas, Kayla Wiseman, Jenna Lenkowski, Ruby Boynton, Lauren Hart, Sara Sawin, Ainslie Ramsburgh, and Dani Sherman.