Dexter Drama Club members experience the Michigan Thespian Festival

The Michigan Thespian Festival was a good one for students from the Dexter Drama Club. Members from the club’s Troop 2258 had a great experience at this state-wide festival where they were able to grow their talents and come together with others to celebrate a love for theatre.

The festival was held last month in Lansing. It was as a two-day event for high school theatre students and teachers with nearly 100 workshops, 18 competitive event categories (called Thespys), over 50 exhibitors and sponsors, full length shows, and scholarship opportunities to choose from.

“Most of all though, it is just a great way to come together and share our collective love of theatre,” the Michigan Thespian Festival website says.

The group of Dexter High School students/thespians who attended agreed, including Averi Rose. 21 thespians from the Dexter Drama Club attended.

“Thespian Festival was a great weekend to grow closer with theatre peers in your town and all over Michigan!” Rose told The Sun Times News. “I felt like I not only grew my skills as an actor, but opened my eyes to many great opportunities theatre holds for me.”

A post on the Dexter Drama Club Facebook page highlighted some of the cool things that happened at the festival:

“MI Thespian Festival… CONGRATULATIONS to Juno Bursch, Shelly Beach, Kennedy Lint, Adam DeGregorio, Maria DeMerell and Connor Gleespen! Out of our 6 competing, ALL received awards for either Excellence or Superior! And, CONGRATULATIONS to Dia Biggs who was offered multiple scholarships from various Colleges/ Universities for their impressive submission on Stage Management! VERY exciting! 2 full days of theatre workshops, 1400+ attendees (including 21 from Dexter Drama Club), 2 full theatre productions, 25+ Colleges/ Universities and so much more! This program is AMAZING!! https://www.michiganthespians.org/

And thank you to our volunteers who helped with transportation and our chaperones! And especially Mrs. Palmer for encouraging our young theatre enthusiasts! #MiFest2022 #DDC #Troop2258 #MiFest #MIThespians Now we prepare for our Winter production of Disney Descendants The Musical, Feb 10th-12th!”

According to the festival guidelines, the Thespian Excellence Awards or Thespys “are intended to be a non-competitive, educational offering for students. Students have the opportunity to receive constructive feedback from professional judges on their prepared theatrical material and technical designs. The goal for participating students is to find their strengths and weaknesses and to grow as theatre artists. Competing in the Thespys is optional and open to all ITS Thespian delegates affiliated with schools attending the Festival.”

The categories included: Solo Acting, Duet and group acting scenes, Musical theatre solo, duet, and group performances, Short films 5 and Technical categories.