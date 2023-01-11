Mill Creek Brewery Taps the Brakes

Owners of 8180 Main St in Dexter have paused plans for their proposed and much anticipated Mill Creek Brewery.

The reason for the delay is KLA Development has approached them with a concept for a four-story, 10-15 unit residential condominium. The company has requested a pre-application meeting with the city to explore the idea.

Should the property end up going in the condominium direction, the city is incorporating the nanobrewery/bike shop into their talks with Common Sail Investment Group (CSIG) as a backup plan for the popular watering-hole idea.

CSIG has been meeting with the city since last spring regarding the development of 3045 Broad St. The five empty parcels are adjacent to Mill Creek Park and Erratic Ales. The company is the latest in a string of developers that have shown interest in the property.

CSIG's vision for Forest St. Courtesy CSIG.

While plans for 3045 Broad St continue to develop as talks proceed, last June, CSIG’s initial concept proposed two buildings, 170 residential and two retail units, one of which would be a destination restaurant. The structures would house a public parking deck with 229 spaces and 50 shared parking spaces outside. The concept is based on the themes of increasing housing opportunities, non-motorized connectivity, low environmental impact parking, and placemaking.

Mill Creek Brewery is currently proposed as a 9,500 sq. ft. single-story restaurant and nanobrewery with outdoor patio seating, accessory retail, a bike shop offering rental and repair, and hiking/biking snacks. The concept is rooted in Dexter’s growing reputation as an outdoor recreation destination. The brewery would sit overlooking Mill Creek North and the popular Border-to-Border Trail on the other side.

