Saline Holds Off Late Dexter Run in SEC Red

The SEC Red matchup between Saline and Dexter Tuesday night was a battle to the end as the Hornets held off a late Dreadnaught rally for a 58-49 win.

Xaviel Cook gave Dexter an early boost with six first quarter points, but Saline would keep it close with nine points from freshman Jonathan Sanderson and Dexter would lead 16-14 after one quarter.

Dexter went cold in the second, while the Hornets go hot from beyond the arch with four triples and outscored the Dreads 18-10 to take a 32-26 lead at the half.

Harrison Rogers and Zach Fidh combined for four triples and 14 points in the second to give Saline the lead.

Evan Haroldson would help get Dexter back in the game with eight in the third and the Dreadnaughts cut the Hornets lead to 42-38 after three quarters.

Dexter would cut the lead to three late, but the Hornets hit five of nine from the charity stripe down the stretch and hold on for the win.

Fidh and Rogers finished with 16 points each to lead the Hornets. Sanderson added 14 points, Dylan Mesman seven, Peyton Widen three, and Garrett Baldwin two.

Haroldson finished with a team-high 11 points to goal along with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Dreadnaughts. Reeves Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds and AJ Vaughn chipped in with 10 points, Garrett Sharp finished with nine points and Xavier Blumberg three for Dexter.

The win was the third in a row for Saline to improve to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC Red.

Dexter fell to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the SEC Red.