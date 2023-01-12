Don't Miss the Dexter Ice Fest on Jan. 21

As if it wasn’t already (ahem), cool enough, the Dexter Ice Fest is back bigger and better yet.

Enjoy hot cocoa at the Gazebo, s'more bonfire pits, and (fingers crossed) maybe do a little ice skating.

Live ice-sculpting demos begin at 10 am and go throughout the afternoon. This year there are 80 sculptures to be displayed. Whoop Whoop!

Sculptures will be displayed in Monument Park and around town. Take a stroll and enjoy how the light strikes the ice, sometimes refracting into a rainbow of colors.

Note: Please keep your distance during LIVE Demos, and be aware of icy surroundings while ice sculptures are up in the park. Sculptures will stay up for about three weeks, depending on the weather.

A huge thanks go out to the Presenting Sponsors, Aubree's of Dexter, who sponsors so many events in town, and DTE Energy.

Hosted by the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce

See you there!