Dexter Hockey Picks Up First Win

The young Dexter hockey team has continued to show improvement this season and it finally paid off Saturday night when the Dreadnaughts beat Ann Arbor Pioneer for their first win of the season.

Pioneer took an early 1-0 lead but was called for a 5-minute major and the Dreadnaughts capitalized with a powerplay goal by Matyas Toulec to tie the game at 1-1.

With 30 seconds to go in the first Toulec went down the left side and lifted a shot over the shoulder of the Pioneer goaltender to make it 2-1 after one for Dexter.

Toulec scored his third of the game when the Dreads pressured Pioneer in front of its own goal. Toulec stole a clearing pass and made a nifty move on a Pioneer defenseman and then on the goaltender to tuck it home for a 3-1 lead.

Dexter went on the powerplay and struck again when Jaden Boomhour knocked home a rebound for a 4-1 lead late in the second.

The Dexter defense and some stellar goaltending by Cade Stock kept Pioneer at bay.

The Dreadnaughts would seal the win when Toulec scored his fourth of the game on an empty-netter with 28 seconds left in the game.

Boomhour recorded two assists on the night, while Austin Hutchison and Quinn Newton each had one assist.

The Dreads came up just short in a 3-2 overtime loss to Rochester Stoney Creek January 8.

Stoney Creek took a 1-0 lead in the first only to have Toulec score on the powerplay for Dexter in the second to tie the game at 1-1.

Toulec scored on the powerplay in the third and the teams were tied after the third period to send the game into overtime where Stoney Creek would pull out the win.

Stock was stellar in net for Dexter with 33 saves to keep the Dreads close. Hutchison and Noah Enyedy assisted on Toulec’s goals.