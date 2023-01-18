Dexter Community Players are Off to See the Wizard and You’re Invited to Come Along!

From DCP

L. Frank Baum’s classic novel comes to life in The Wizard of Oz. Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home.

Evening performances are at 7pm on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 and the matinee performance starts at 2pm on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29.

Advance tickets are available online at https://dcp.yapsody.com/event/index/753429/wizard-of-oz-young-performer….

Tickets are $15.

Photos courtesy of DCP

###

About Dexter Community Players

Dexter Community Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to provide an authentic and enjoyable experience for theater enthusiasts of all kinds in the Dexter Community. Since our founding in 1981, we have brought more than 50 productions to the stage. Fondly referred to by our initials "DCP", we are a strictly volunteer organization. Our membership hosts a wide variety of ages, skill sets, levels of experience and areas of interest. While our talented cast is highlighted on stage, our entire membership includes those interested in building, painting, sewing, advertising and much more!