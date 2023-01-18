Dexter Wrestler 3-2 at Al Ritt Invite

The Dexter wrestling team hosted its annual Al Ritt Invitational Saturday and the Dreads finished with a 3-2 record at the team tournament.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Hanover Horton 44-15, Grass Lake 57-12, and Salem 39-15, while falling to Trenton 40-25 and Three Rivers 69-9.

Brenden Valerio and Matthew Joyce each picked up four wins on the day to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Casey Clark won three matches, while Theodore Reich, Sean White, and Tucker Godfrey each won two matches. Dima Griffiths, Will Kletzka, and Sullivan Hines picked up one win each on the day.

The Dreads split a pair of SEC matches earlier in the week, beating Huron 60-9 and falling to Chelsea 54-20.

White earned tw owins to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Single wins went to Kletzka, JasperDye, Valerio, Godfrey, Clark, and Joyce.