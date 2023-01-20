What’s Ahead in Dexter for 2023?

What does 2023 have in store for Dexter? The Sun Times News checked in with City Manager Justin Breyer to hear what is on the horizon.

Dexter is vibrant with many fun community events such as the Ice Fest, Memorial Day Parade, Summer Concert Series, Dexter Daze, Apple Daze, Paint Dexter, Holiday Hustle, fun events in the park around the Holidays, and more.

The city also hosts annual events such as What We Love About Dexter, the Community Garden, the Farmers Market, and S’mores & More.

These annual events ensure something fun is always happening. But what’s going on in town in 2023 beyond that?

New City Offices

In 2001, the city temporarily moved its offices above PNC Bank until it could find a permanent home. Before the move, the offices were in the fire station, and the Sheriff’s Office substation was in the small building that now houses Hotel Hickman. The Department of Public Works was located in the fire station basement.

The temporary offices turned into permanent offices. If you’ve ever been to the city offices above PNC, there’s a good chance you thought they need a bigger place.

“In 2021, we started looking seriously at 3515 Broad Street for relocation of city offices,” said Breyer.

The new location would include staff offices, council chambers, and a central meeting space for city boards and commissions. All in one place. It’s a first for Dexter.

The new offices are down the street from the Dexter Cider Mill and are also historic. The spacious facility was, at one time, Dexter’s lumberyard.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 31, and city staff will do a final walk-through to catch any details that may have been missed. Breyer expects the move to happen in February.

Dexter’s Bicentennial Preparation

In 1824, land speculator and developer Samuel Dexter purchased the land where he established the Mill Creek Settlement. When the land was platted in 1830, the name was changed to the Village of Dexter.

Next year is our Bicentennial, and it’s going to be big. A lot of preparation will be occurring this year.

“We have the Bicentennial Committee working with different organizations that host and sponsor our annual events, having them themed around the Bicentennial,” said Breyer. “In addition to our annual events, there will be a Bicentennial event in June 2024.”

“The city’s Art, Culture, and Heritage Committee is working through a ton of ideas that it would like to do for the Bicentennial,” added Breyer. “Things like banners from Main Street light poles, an ice cream social, a countdown clock, and other things to build awareness of the celebration.”

A lot of folks will be working this year on next year.

Dan Hoey Rd Reconstruction

“The city will be reconstructing the two ends of Dan Hoey Road,” said Breyer. “The middle section was redone in conjunction with the school’s bond project for Anchor-Beacon elementary schools.”

In addition to the roadwork, a sidewalk with be constructed from Hilltop View Apts. to the Dexter Crossing sidewalk. A rapid flashing beacon crosswalk will be installed in front of Hilltop View, helping students cross safely.

Grand Street Trail Connector

A connector to the new section of the Mill Creek Park Trail will be installed on the western edge of the Grandview Commons property on Grand St.

“It provides access for residents in the vicinity, but it also creates an exit for people wanting to get off the trail midway,” explained Breyer. “It will also provide quick access for emergency services that may need to get on the trail.”

Easter Egg Scramble

“The Parks and Rec Commission is bringing back the Easter Egg Scramble in Community Park this year,” said Breyer. “We nixed it because of covid, but they’re looking to have it the Saturday before Easter.”

One thing Dexter does very well is to build on its past success. With its active citizenry and solid leadership, we can be sure the town will remain engaged and active, which is a vital sign of good health.