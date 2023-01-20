A new jewelry shop is being planned for downtown Dexter

Downtown Dexter is getting a new jewelry shop in the building that used to be part of Hotel Hickman BBQ.

The Sun Times News (STN) asked Michelle Aniol, Community Development Manager for the City of Dexter, about this new business.

Aniol said there is a new jewelry store that will be opening in the near future, but it is not part of Hotel Hickman. Along with selling his ownership of the Hotel Hickman BBQ business to a local resident, Scott Thomas, around that same time, sold 8054 Main Street, which was the location of his retail store. The new owner is ESR Main, LLC.

The jewelry store will be Turchin Jewelers, which is the husband and wife team of Steven and Marissa Turchin, who have over 40 years of combined experience in jewelry. STN connected with them by email.

Marissa Turchin said “Steve is a goldsmith who acquired his expertise through years of apprenticing; learning from some of the best goldsmiths in the industry,” while she is a gemologist, who studied at the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, California, and then spent years gaining experience at fine jewelry stores around the country.

“While we certainly enjoy the art of jewelry, our true passion is connecting with people through the experience of creating a custom design, refurbishing a family heirloom, or picking out a fun, new piece that brightens someone's day,” Marissa said. “Quality workmanship and attention to detail are our highest priorities in everything we do.”

They said they will be offering Dexter and the surrounding areas the services that include custom design, jewelry repair and appraising. They will also carry an array of jewelry, including pieces made by Steve.

Turchin’s will have items ranging from sterling silver jewelry to engagement rings and wedding bands, and a mix of unique, one-of-a-kind pieces as well as timeless classics. There will be a full workshop on-site, so they can perform all types of jewelry repair right inside the store.

STN asked the Turchins about next steps.

They said they have a lot to do still, but “thankfully, things seem to be falling into place.”

In mid-January, Aniol told STN the next steps would the submission of a change of tenant application and then they would need a zoning compliance approval from the city and a Certificate of Occupancy from the Washtenaw County Building Department. This could all take a couple of months.

In looking forward, Aniol said, “Downtown Dexter has been without a jewelry store for at least six years. Mr. Turchin specializes in custom jewelry, and I anticipate his business will be a welcome addition in the downtown.”