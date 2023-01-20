Dexter Hockey Makes it Two Straight Wins

After going winless in its first 12 games, the Dexter hockey team has turned things around with two straight wins.

The Dreads made it two straight with a 6-4 win over Ann Arbor Huron Wednesday night.

Both teams came out quickly with two goals each in the first period and headed to the second tied.

Dexter tallied twice in the second and took a 4-3 lead into the final period.

Huron tied the game with 13 minutes left in the game, but Dexter retook the lead a minute later.

It would stay that way until the final minute when the Dreads find the net to seal the win.

Quinn Newton picked up his first two goals of the season to lead Dexter.

Matyas Toulec recorded his 16th goal of the season and an assist, while Jaden Boomhour also had a goal and assist. Niko Michos and Jack Burke each had one goal, while Austin Hutchison had two assists and Noah Enyedy one assist.

The Dreads look to make it three in a row when they travel to Fenton Saturday night.