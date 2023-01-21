Dreads Struggle Against Skyline

To say the Dexter basketball team had an off-shooting night might be an understatement.

The Dexter offense could not get things going at all Friday night as they fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 54-23.

The Dreadnaughts hit just four baskets in the first three quarters combined and had ten points heading into the final period before they could get some shots to fall.

Things looked promising in the first quarter with a pair of Evan Haroldson threes and Dexter trailed just 10-6 after one, but it would not get any better for the Dreads.

Jack DeMerell scored the lone Dexter basket in the second quarter as Skyline built a 22-8 halftime lead.

Haroldson would then score the Dreads lone basket of the third and the Eagles lead was pushed to 31-10.

Dexter would finally get some shots to drop in the fourth with AJ Vaughn, Xavier Blumberg, and Reeves Taylor sinking triples, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles cruised to the win.

“I thought we played well enough defensively but gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Coach Jason Rushton said. “Having 22 turnovers on the other end put a lot of pressure on our defense as well. Our offensive struggles were on us tonight.”

Haroldson was the only Dreadnaught with more than one basket and finished with eight points. Taylor, Blumberg, and Vaughn scored three each, while DeMerell, Garrett Sharp, and Xavier Cook each had two.

Dexter will look to bounce back when they travel to Monroe Tuesday night.