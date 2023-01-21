Dexter Girls Bounce Back to Down Skyline

After a pair of tough losses to rivals Saline and Chelsea, the Dexter girls’ basketball team bounced back to take down Ann Arbor Skyline 54-20 Friday night.

The Dreadnaught defense held the Eagles to just eight first half points to help Dexter take a commanding 27-8 lead at the half.

Dexter would blow the game wide open in the third, holding Skyline scoreless and building a 39-8 lead and cruised in the fourth.

Alena Blumberg had a big night with five triples and finished with a team-high 20 points.

Chloe Perry finished with 10 points, including seven in the second when the Dreads took control of the game.

Addison Chase chipped in with eight points, while Bailey Krueger added six. Kendall Cabana added four points, Lauren Simpson and Heidi Fuchs two each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 3-2 in the SEC Red and 8-4 overall.