Dexter High School Varsity Dance has Strong Showing Leading into Nationals

The Dexter High School Varsity Dance team finished strong in Sterling Heights Saturday, its final competition, before traveling to Florida for the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals.

In Saturday’s UDA Regional competition at Stevenson High School, Dexter Varsity Dancers pit their skills against a host of solid teams from Southview, South Lyon East, Mercy, Adams, Milford, Eisenhower, Stoney Creek, Grand Blanc, Cambridge, Utica, Northville, Walled Lake Northern, and St. Ursula Academy.

Dexter’s Varsity Dance team performed its Game Day, Jazz, and Pom routines and captured 2nd, 2nd, and 3rd in these categories.

The team performs next Sunday at the Friends and Family Send-Off to Nationals at Dexter High School and then travels to the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando on February 1.

Photos courtesy of Morgan Dubey