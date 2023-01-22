Dexter Wrestling Seventh at Napoleon Invite

The Dexter wrestling team came home with a seventh-place finish out of 17 schools at the Napoleon Invitational Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 78.5 points in the meet won by Laingsburg with 220.5.

Matthew Joyce improved to 30-2 on the season by winning the 150-pound weight class. He went 3-0 on the day for Dexter.

Brendan Valerio improved to 16-2 and finished in third place at 190 with a 3-1 record.

Sixth-place finishes went to Dima Griffiths at 113, Sullivan Hines with a 3-3 record at 120, Theodore Reich with a 3-3 record at 138, and Sean White 3-3 at 175 on the day.

Picking up wins for Dexter, but not placing were David Olivero at 120, Kyle Gerharter 126, and Connor Fischer 157.