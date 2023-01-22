Swim and Dive Hosts Dexter Invitational

The Dexter swim and dive team hosted five teams at the Dexter Invitational Saturday and had a strong showing.

The Invitational is divided into heats between freshmen/sophomores and juniors/seniors and the Dreads had strong finishes in both.

The upperclassmen saw the 200-medley relay team of Lucas Greatoex, Grady Wheeler, Matthew Resende, and Dylan O’Connor open with a win and followed up with a win by the underclassmen team of Jude Smith, Chance McArtor, Steven Merz, and Eric Smaby.

O’Connor finished in the JR/SR 200 free, while Branden Anderson won the upperclassmen diving. Resende won the 100 free and was second in the 100 back with a state qualifying time.

Liam MacNeil won the underclassmen 200 IM and Smaby followed with a 50 free win in the FR/SO race.

Smaby won the FR/SO 100 free, while the Dexter underclassmen swept the 500 free with Jack Haidl, Dane Lee, and MacNeil taking the top three spots. Smaby, MacNeil, Lee, and Haidl teamed to win the 200 free relay, Smith the 100 back, McArtor the 100 breast, and Dexter won the 400 free relay with the team of Haidl, Lee, Smith, and McArtor.

The Dreads fell to Saline 117-69 in a SEC Red dual meet Thursday night.

Picking up wins for the Dreadnaughts were O’Connor in the 200 free, Haidl and Lee finished 1-2 in the 500 free, and Resende won two events with victories in the 50 free and the 100 fly with a state qualifying time.

Photos by Dawn McCann