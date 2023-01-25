Webster Twp Police Report, December 2022

In December 2022, Officers responded to 143 calls for police service, up from 119 the previous year for a 20% increase. Total calls for 2022 were 1,562, up from 1,198 for the same period last year for a 30% increase.

Deputies conducted 57 traffic stops, up from 29 last year. Twenty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two larcenies

20 crashes

One medical assist

One citizen assist

Three mental health

One welfare check

Two frauds

Two sudden deaths

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On December 20th, Deputies investigated a check fraud in the 5200 block of Jennings Road. The victim reported that they wrote a check in January to pay their credit card bill. In December, the victim checked their account online and found that the check had been altered and cashed. The victim contacted their bank and reported the fraud. Deputies have been unable to identify a suspect.

On December 21st, Deputies investigated a bank fraud in the 8000 block of Scully. The victim advised he received a phone call from what he thought was his bank's fraud department. The victim grew suspicious and re-contacted the bank's fraud department to find the original call was fake. The victim then checked his account and found that over $10,000 had been withdrawn fraudulently. The bank informed the victim that the withdrawals had occurred in person at a bank in Alabama.

On December 23rd, Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Scully & Walsh. Upon contacting the driver, Deputies determined the driver was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the arrestee's blood, and he was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The case is pending lab results.

The complete December call log can be found at the link below.