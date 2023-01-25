Dexter Police Report, December 2022

In December 2022, Officers responded to 209 calls for police service, down from 287 the previous year for a 27% decrease. Totals calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) were 3,332, up from 2,297 for the same period last year for a 45% increase.

Deputies conducted 93 traffic stops, down from 173 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Five assaults

Six crashes

Three medical assists

15 citizen assists

Three welfare checks

Three frauds

Two disorderly conducts

One sex offense

One adult attempted suicide

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter:

On December 9th, Deputies investigated a check fraud in the 8100 block of Main Street. The complainant advised they had mailed a check for services rendered. However, the recipient never received the payment. The complainant checked with the bank and found that the check had been altered and cashed. The bank was notified of the fraud, and there are no suspects at this time.

On December 30th, Deputies investigated a retail fraud in the 7000 block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. The complainant informed Deputies that an individual had stolen several liquor bottles and was captured on the store's video surveillance system the day prior. Deputies reviewed the video and recognized the subject from prior contacts. Deputies made contact with the suspect, who admitted to the theft. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The entire December call log can be found at the link below.