Dexter Twp Police Report, December 2022

In December 2022, Officers responded to 122 calls for police service, down from 152 the previous year for a 20% decrease. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) were 1,894, up from 1,446 for a 31% increase.

Deputies conducted 36 traffic stops, down from 64 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One larceny

One vehicle theft

Five traffic crashes

One citizen assist

Seven welfare checks

One disorderly conduct

Two frauds

One adult attempted suicide

One OUI

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On December 13th, Deputies responded to the 13000 block of N Territorial Road for a Felonious Assault with a Firearm. The victim reported that their boss had pointed a firearm at them and had since left. Deputies gathered the victim’s statement and obtained a statement from the suspect, who admitted to possessing the firearm but denied pointing it at the victim. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the video surveillance, confirming the victim’s statement. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On December 14th, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of N Territorial Rd for a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the driver and determined they were intoxicated. Deputies arrested the driver and transported them to Trinity Health in Chelsea for a blood draw. The driver was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, and the case is pending lab results.

On December 31st, Deputies responded to the intersection of Dexter Pinckney & Wylie for a single-vehicle crash. Deputies located the vehicle and observed the driver to be uninjured. Deputies checked on the driver’s spouse, who was stuck in the vehicle, and assisted them with exiting the vehicle. Deputies then interviewed the driver and determined they were intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The case is currently pending lab results.

The entire December call log can be found at the link below.