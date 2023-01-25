Scio Twp Police Report, December 2022

In December 2022, Officers responded to 785 calls for police service, down from 835 the previous year for a 14% decrease. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) were 10,098, up from 8,306 for the same period last year for a 22% increase.

Deputies conducted 245 traffic stops, up from 230 last year. Eighteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three assaults

Two breaking & entering

Six larcenies

Two vehicle thefts

29 crashes

12 medical assists

26 citizen assists

Ten mental health

29 welfare checks

Six frauds

14 disorderly conducts

Two cruelty toward a child

One adult suicide

Four adult attempted suicides

Two child neglects

One indecent exposure

One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On December 1st, Deputies responded to the 3500 Block of Jackson Road for a UDAA (Motor Vehicle Theft). Two unknown male suspects entered the dealership inquiring about a vehicle and kept the key fob. They came back later in the night and stole the vehicle. The vehicle is still outstanding, and the case is under investigation.

On December 6th, Deputies responded to the 3600 Block of Jackson Road for a UDAA (Motor Vehicle Theft). Unknown suspects stole a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk from the parking lot. The vehicle remains outstanding, and there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On December 14th, Deputies investigated a Commercial Burglary in the 100 Block of S. Zeeb Road. During the night, unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered the business and stole the safe, which contained a large sum of cash. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction, and currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On December 16th, Deputies were investigating a Stolen Motor Vehicle Complaint. The vehicle and suspect were detained and arrested in Kalamazoo County. Scio Township Deputies notified the owner, a homeless 71-Year-Old Ohio resident, with this vehicle being her only means of transportation.

On December 24th, Deputies investigated a Burglary in the 4200 Block of Park Road. During the night, unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a storage facility stealing clothes and Christmas presents. Currently, there are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On December 26th, Deputies investigated a Criminal Sexual Assault (CSC) which occurred in the 500 Block of Little Lake Drive several years ago. The known 50-Year-Old suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a young juvenile while babysitting at the location. The case is currently under investigation.

The entire December police call log can be found at the link below.