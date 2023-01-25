Dexter Plays "Full Game" in Win Over Monroe

For most of the 2022/23 season, the Dexter basketball team has struggled to put a full game of execution together. The Dreadnaughts have shown spurts of strong play only to have the walls come crumbling down a quarter later.

That came to an end Tuesday night as the Dreads put together a full 32 minutes of strong play at both ends and came away with a 63-28 win over Monroe to snap a four-game losing streak.

"It’s nice to be back in the win column, but it’s even nicer to see our team play a complete 32 minutes of Dexter basketball," coach Jason Rushton said. "We defended, we rebounded, we ran, we executed, and we made shots. Couldn’t be more proud of the way we responded."

Evan Haroldson got the Dreadnaughts rolling in the opening quarter with a pair of triples and eight points to spark Dexter to a 15-8 lead after one.

Haroldson would stay hot in the second quarter with ten points to go along with three's by AJ Vaughn and Ben Murphy to give the Dreadnaughts a 31-13 lead at the half.

"We told our guys before the game that our culture was on the line…everything the guys before them worked for was on the line with us," Rushton said "And they came out ready to play."

Dexter played probably their best quarter of the season coming out of the break, outscoring the Torjans 23-9 to blow the game wide open for a 54-22 lead after three. Xavier Blumberg sparked the Dreads with a pair of threes in the quarter.

All ten Dreadnaughts scored in the game, led by Haroldson with a double-double of 24 points and ten rebounds.

Blumberg added nine points and four assists, while Reeves Taylor just missed a double-double with eight points and 11 boards.

Murphy finished with eight points, while Vaughn and Thomas Seeland each had three. Jack DeMerell, Garrett Sharp, Sammy Koch, and Xavier Cook chipped in with two each.

Dexter improved to 3-8 overall on the season and 2-4 in the SEC Red. They look to make it two straight when they take on Pioneer Friday night.