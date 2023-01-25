Dexter Defense Stymies Monroe in Rout

It took a quarter for the Dexter offense to get going, but the Dreadnaught defense was in lock down mode from the start in a 50-9 rout of Monroe Tuesday night.

The Dexter defense shutout the Trojans in the opening quarter and just one point in the second on their way to the blowout win.

The Dreadnaughts took an 8-0 lead after one behind five points by Alena Blumberg, but they caught fire in the second quarter.

Blumberg added six more in the second and Chloe Perry scored four to help the Dreads outsccore Monroe 16-1 in the second to blow the game open with a 24-1 lead at the half.

Perry and Blumberg scored five each in the third as the Dreadnaughts put the game away with a 14-4 run and a 38-5 lead after three to cruise to the win.

Blumberg finished with a team-high 16 points, followed by Perry with 15.

Alyssa Gullekson chipped in with seven points and Kendall Cabana six. Addison Chase, Lizzy Lewis, and Bailey Krueger added two each.

Dexter improved to 9-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC Red. They host Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night at 7:00 PM.