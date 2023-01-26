Webster Township is updating its public nuisance ordinance

The Webster Township Board is updating some of its ordinances, including language dealing with animals and noise.

At their Jan. 17 meeting, the board adopted some amendments to the Public Nuisance Ordinance.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up about this with the township zoning administrator Sri Ravali Komaragiri.

She said the topic of “Animal Care” has been an issue of concern for the township.

“The Township Board discussed language changes to Animal care/restraint at their December 2022 meeting and requested to bring back a revised draft for consideration,” Komaragiri

told STN by email. “This provides an opportunity to review the remaining standards in section 3. The proposed draft proposes additional changes to the language for the Board’s consideration.”

When STN asked township treasurer John Scharf about this in December, he said there were concerns about the humane treatment of animals as well as possible negative impacts on neighboring properties.

In January, Scharf said, “Webster has had a nuisance ordinance for some time, but it was only during the past year that we hired a zoning enforcement officer. Since our new officer has been on the job, he, and Sri, supported by our legal counsel, have helped us identify opportunities for improvement.”

He added, “I would characterize the adoption of the revised ordinance as another step in our continuous improvement journey.”

Among a handful, some of the changes include addressing noise and animal care.

Here is one: ‘Quiet Hours’ shall mean after hours between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. or at any time or place so as to unreasonably upset or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose of any persons in the vicinity.

And another: Animal Care. Keeping, owning or possessing any animal, including, but not limited to livestock and domestic animals, without proper adequate care as defined below. Adequate care means providing for the health and well-being of the animal based on best industry standards. Examples of adequate care include but are not limited to: the provision of sufficient food, water, shelter, sanitary conditions, exercise and veterinary medical attention in order to maintain an animal in a state of good health, that are consistent industry best practices.

To learn more about the changes, contact the township at 734-426-5103 or stop by township hall at 5665 Webster Church Road to ask.