City Recognizes Varsity Football’s Historic Season

Members of the Dexter High School Varsity Football Team crowded into the new council chambers on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, to receive a proclamation of recognition from the City of Dexter for their historic season.

“Whereas, the 2022 season of Dexter Dreadnaught Football marked our players’ and coaches’ greatest success on the football field in the history of the program,” began Mayor Keough, reading the proclamation.

To say the 2022 varsity football season was memorable is an understatement. The Dreads rolled to a program record season of 12, good enough to claim its first league title in nearly 60 years. Add to that the first district and regional championships in school history.

The Dreads finally got the better of their archrival Chelsea. The Dawgs had dominated Dexter for the past 26 seasons. Dexter took the game with a resounding score of 45-0. It was the first shutout over their rivals since 1977 and their largest margin of victory ever.

The awards soon poured in. Coach Phil Jacobs got his 100th win this season and was named Division 2 Region 2 “Coach of the Year.” Four of his players were named to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 2 First Team All-State squad. The Dreads placed seven players on the D2 All-Region 2 Team, as well as other awards. A number of the seniors will go on to play in college.

“This team, which was led by a remarkable group of seniors, played with heart, skill and determination. They brought our Dexter community together with their outstanding sportsmanship, unwavering teamwork and exemplary character,” reads the proclamation.

And, “We wish them continued success in the coming seasons and look forward to the undeniably positive energy they will bring to our community this fall.”

