Dexter Community Report, 01-23-23

Highlights from the City Council reports of Community Development Manager Aniol and City Manager Breyer.

Brownfield Assessment: The Washtenaw County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority awarded the city a $15,000 Environmental Assessment Grant to evaluate ground contamination for 3045 and 3054 Broad Street.

Mainstreet Condos: The city has scheduled a pre-application meeting for Feb. 3 to discuss a potential development project at 8180 Main St (across Mill Creek from the fire station). Kelly Anderson, with KLA Development, has requested a pre-application meeting to present a concept for a 4-story, 10–15-unit residential condominium project.

New Jewelry Store: The retail space next to Hotel Hickman has been leased out to become a jewelry store, Turchin Jewelers. Owner Steven Turchin specializes in custom jewelry.

Read more: A new jewelry shop is being planned for downtown Dexter

Cornman Farms Utilities: The city met with Cornman Farms to discuss the next steps in the water/sewer annexation process. City staff is finalizing the application process.

Rep. Debbie Dingell: The city staff met with Representative Debbie Dingell and Mayor Keough. Ms. Dingell expressed an interest in learning about Dexter, its ongoing projects, needs, and challenges.

Recording Secretary: Georgia Frost has taken the position of recording secretary for the City Council and Planning Commission.

Bridge Lighting: City staff met with DTE Energy regarding a request from the Parks and Recreation Commission for lighting underneath the Main St. Bridge. DTE said it would not have a solution. Staff will be following-up with the Washtenaw County Road Commission.

Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival: Artist registration for the 2023 Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival is open. The deadline for professional artists’ registration is Jun. 1, and emerging artists is Jul. 1. See www.paintdexter.com for more information.

Call for Temporary Sculpture Displays: The Call for Entry for the 2023-24 Dexter Art Gardens Temporary Sculpture Displays is open. Artists have until Feb. 23 to submit up to three sculptures for consideration by the Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee and Art Selection Committee.

Easter Eggstravaganza: The Dexter Parks & Recreation Commission will host two activities for this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza: (1) a riddle hunt through the city’s parks and (2) an Easter egg scramble. The riddle hunt will take place for two weeks leading up to Easter. Dexter residents can use riddles to create an Easter phrase and claim a prize at the city offices. The Easter egg scramble will be taking place Saturday, Apr. 8, in Community Park.

Community Park Expression Swings: Parks & Recreation will recommend to the City Council the installation of expression swings at Community Park. Expression swings have a face-to-face design that allows for an adult and a child under five to swing together and experience one another’s expressions. A private donation of $12,000 has been made toward the swings.

New City Offices: Construction of the new city offices at 3515 Broad St is nearing completion. City staff expects the move to take place in February.

What We Love About Dexter: The What We Love About Dexter entries will be displayed on Feb. 1 in downtown storefronts for the month. Over 100 entries have been received.

Photo by Doug Marrin