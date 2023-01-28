Scio Township sets a parks, recreation and open space plan for the next five years

Scio Township has an updated Parks, Recreation, & Open Space Master Plan.

The plan is for years 2023-2027 and is intended to serve as a guide for work on parks, paths and open spaces, and it enables Scio Township to apply for grant funds to help pay for various capital improvements. The township board approved the plan at its Jan. 24 meeting after it went through the renewal process that had public input received through various means, including a public hearing held on Jan. 10.

It’s available for download from the Scio Township website for those township residents, businesses and others interested in looking through it or reading the details.

Under its executive summary it says the plan is the official document to be used by the community to guide decisions regarding parks and recreation. It meets the state’s standard for community recreation planning that is necessary to gain eligibility for grant programs.

It’s apparent there’s a lot going on with parks, recreation and open space in the township after looking over the maps in the document. The map includes a variety of areas connected with the plan, from a list of township-owned public parks and preserves (such as Marshall Park to West Scio Preserve) to pathways and land preservation and conservation easements.

The plan contains details such as the goals and objectives, an action program with steps and strategies to help implement the plan, and a community description.

It’s available for download from the township website and viewable online via this link: https://www.calameo.com/read/005107673b36171c9705a