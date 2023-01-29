Dexter Competitive Cheer Second at SEC Red Jamboree

The Dexter competitive cheer team had a strong week with a second-place finish at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 669.26 points to claim the second spot. Bedford won the jamboree for the second time this season and lead the conference heading into the Finals at Lincoln February 9.

Dexter had one of its best showings of the season in winning the Pinckney Black Out Invitational Saturday, January 21.

The teams all wore black t-shirts and the teams were labeled with different titles on the scoreboard so the standings and results were not known until the end of the meet and the Dreadnaughts came out on top.

Photos by Dawn McCann



